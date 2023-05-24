ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh dares Jagan to release details of houses built for the poor in State

May 24, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - ALLAGADDA (NANDYAL DIST.)

TIDCO houses are a testimony of TDP’s commitment to the poor, says TDP general secretary during his padayatra

The Hindu Bureau

Permanent buildings will be constructed across the State if the TDP forms the next government, Nara Lokesh said during his padayatra on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: File photo

On the last leg of his Yuva Galam padayatra in undivided Kurnool district, Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh drew a comparison between the housing schemes implemented by the TDP and the YSRCP, and asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to show where were the houses that he had promised.

“The TIDCO houses are a testimony of the TDP’s commitment to the poor,” said Mr. Lokesh after visiting the TIDCO houses at Allagedda during his padayatra. Mr. Lokesh dared the Chief Minister to come out with details on the houses that he had built for the poor in the past four years.

Referring to the CM’s statement that he was building townships and not houses, Mr. Lokesh asked: “Can the Chief Minister claim that he has built at least 10 houses for the poor in the whole State in the past four years?”

“Former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has the credit of building 3,000 houses in Allagedda alone and 3.13 lakh across the State. I trekked for 40 days in undivided Kurnool district and walked 507 km. I was moved by the large-scale migration from here due to lack of work and irrigation water and the hardships for drinking water in many places,” Mr. Lokesh said.

The TDP leader said that stringent action would be taken against those who misbehave with the judges and the advocates as soon as the TDP forms its next government and added that permanent buildings would be constructed for all the courts in the State.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Rajoli reservoir at Duvvur in Kadapa district. Due to this, 600 acres will get submerged in Rajoli and Gutlur villages of Chagalamarri mandal of Allagadda constituency, but not a single penny was given as compensation and works too have not been started,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

“Kundu expansion work was abandoned due to non-payment of bills. The YSRCP leaders illegally moved the already excavated soil and collected money,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

