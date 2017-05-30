Lokesh dares Jagan to debate on corruption

From the platform of the Mahanadu, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and IT Nara Lokesh has challenged Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for a debate on corruption charges against them.

Moving a resolution on sports, youth services and IT on the concluding day, he accused Mr. Reddy of obstructing development.

After welcoming him with a loud applause, young cadres kept on raising full-throated slogans in his favour all through the speech.

Mr. Reddy was double-tongued on the Pattiseema Lift Scheme alleging in West Godavari that that their water was being taken to Rayalaseema and later stating that they would not get water in Rayalaseema, Mr. Lokesh said.

He was obstructing the Bhogapuam airport, pharma industry in East Godavari, mega aqua park in West Godavari and irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, Mr. Lokesh said. The YSRC district president was campaigning against farmers giving land to Kia Motors in Ananatapur district, he alleged.

“Whatever they do, it is difficult to stop sunlight with the palm of hand and Mr. Reddy cannot stop the onward march of Andhra Pradesh,” he asserted.

IT hub

The Minister said Visakhapatnam would be developed into an IT hub in two years and Rayalaseema as manufacturing hub. Amaravati would be both manufacturing and IT hub.

During the last three years, ₹1.35-lakh crore investments were realised and they would get 2.5 lakh jobs, he said. Firms like Hero Motors, Foxconn and HCL were setting up units creating employment opportunities, he said replying to those asking where jobs were coming from.

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said of the ₹17 lakh crore investments proposed signing MoUs, work began on projects worth ₹2 lakh crore.

Sports complexes

Sports complexes would be developed in Visakahpatnam and Tirupati and Amavarati would have a dedicated sports city.