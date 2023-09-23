Lokesh conveys ‘bail day anniversary’ greetings to CM Jagan 

September 23, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh commented on social media platform ‘X’ that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is facing a serious charge of looting the public exchequer to the tune of Rs.42,000 crore, is roaming out freely on bail for the last 10 years whereas N. Chandrababu Naidu is lodged in jail in false cases for about a fortnight.

Mr. Lokesh took a jibe at Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy by conveying him ‘bail day 10th anniversary wishes’. He pointed out that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is A-1 in 38 cases registered by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

During his stay out of jail all these years, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had undermined Constitutional bodies and endangered democracy through his actions, including incarceration of his rivals, Mr. Lokesh said, calling him an ‘economic terrorist’.

