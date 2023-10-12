Lokesh complains to Amit Shah about ‘regime revenge’

October 12, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh had a late-night meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on October 11, during which he complained of the alleged ‘regime revenge’ by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy against N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He said Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was illegal and explained how the State machinery was being misused to meet the YSR Congress Party’s political objectives.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was troubling his family by implicating them in false cases.

According to a TDP release, Mr. Shah asked about the number of cases filed against both Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Lokesh, and the health condition of the former CM.

Mr. Lokesh informed Mr. Shah about the status of the slew of corruption cases (in which Mr. Naidu and others were named as accused) pending in the trial court (Vijayawada ACB Court), High Court and the Supreme Court.

BJP State presidents Daggubati Purandeswari (AP) and G. Kishan Reddy (Telangana BJP president) were present in the deliberations.

In a message posted on social media message, Ms. Purandeswari said Mr. Lokesh elaborately explained to Mr. Shah the vindictiveness of the State government and leaders at the helm of affairs.

“If the BJP was behind Mr. Naidu’s arrest, why would Mr. Shah give an appointment to Mr. Lokesh. Therefore, those blaming the BJP for Mr. Naidu’s arrest should reply”, she demanded.

