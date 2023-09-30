Lokesh can be arrested in Delhi as well, says YSRCP leader Sajjala 

September 30, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has indicated that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh could be arrested in the National Capital, New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at the party office at Tadepalli near here on Friday, YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that it was a fact that the alignment was changed to suit the needs of Naidu’s family. Heritage bought lands there, and alignment was changed accordingly. They misused the office and power. The onus lies on them to tell the truth to the people. There are many cases relating to the Amaravati scam. More cases are likely to crop up, he said, adding Mr. Lokesh was not returning to Andhra Pradesh fearing his arrest. If the investigating agencies felt that he needed to be arrested, they would bring him back from New Delhi as well, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Opposition parties were politicising a meeting between Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. Did Chandrababu Naidu hold discussions with the industrialists sitting under a tree on the road?, he asked, adding, had it been a meeting between Mr. Naidu and Adani or Ambani, they would project as if the State would develop beyond imagination.

Stating that the TDP was playing “a victim card” though its leader was mired deep in scams. “Not just to the President of India, they can submit a memorandum even to the United Nations Organisation (UNO),” Mr. Reddy said referring to Mr. Lokesh’s meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. Unable to answer the public, they were using the corruption cases to evoke sympathy, the YSRCP leader said.

Mr. Reddy said the TDP wanted the people to believe that there was no scam and that the TDP leaders Mr. Naidu and others were being victimised.

