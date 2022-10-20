Lokesh calls upon BCs to take up a united fight against ‘injustice’ to them under YSRCP rule

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday said the Backward Classes were meted out a raw deal under the YSR Congress Party rule.

Addressing a meeting of the conveners of the BC Empowerment Committee, Mr. Lokesh alleged that BCs faced humiliation and harassment under the current dispensation and urged all BC communities to wage a united fight against this injustice.

He said inspired by leaders like Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the TDP founder and the late Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had implemented effective schemes to empower the BCs, he said, adding that the TDP had also implemented reservation for BCs in elections to the local bodies.

Mr. Lokesh said the party national president Chandrababu Naidu religiously followed NTR’s footsteps and initiated several measures for the uplift of the BCs.

The party State president Atchannaidu said the TDP had not only extended loans to BCs enabling them to establish self-employment units but had also allocated 34% seats to the candidates belonging to the BC communities in elections to local bodies.

President of the BC Cell of the party Kollu Ravindra, former MLC T.D. Janardhan and senior party leader D. Rama Rao were also present.