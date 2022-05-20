Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh calls for making Naidu Chief Minister again

People ready to teach YSRCP a lesson in the next elections, he says

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on Friday urged people to make party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu Chief Minister again to ensure speedy development of the State.

Mr. Lokesh, who was here to attend a marriage, participated in a road show and public meeting at Rajam in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said people were eagerly waiting to vote for the TDP in the general elections.

Mr. Lokesh said the YSRCP government was harassing the TDP leaders and activists with false cases.

“The government has filed 14 cases against me. I don’t have any fear to face them. The leaders and activists should not worry about such cases. The people are ready to teach a lesson to the YSRCP government,” he said.

TDP Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan said the overwhelming response for Mr. Lokesh’s public meeting was an indication that the “TDP is on the comeback trail.”