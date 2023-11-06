HamberMenu
Lokesh blames govt. for bus accident at PNBS in Vijayawada

November 06, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that the death of three persons in an accident at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada on October 6 (Monday) morning is unfortunate, demanding that the State government should take responsibility for the incident.

In a release, Mr. Lokesh said that there were frequent accidents involving APSRTC buses as a large number of vehicles in its fleet had outlived their utility, but the government had not purchased a single new bus so far.

He alleged that the government was not even providing enough funds for buying spareparts for the APSRTC garages. 

More importantly, there had been no fresh recruitments in the public carrier and as a result, the existing crew members were working under tremendous pressure, Mr. Lokesh observed.

