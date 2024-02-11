Lokesh begins North Andhra tour on a grand note

February 11, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Former Minister and TDP’s National General Secretary Nara Lokesh’s much publicised Sankharavam tour in North Andhra region began on a grand note on February 11 at Ichchapuram, the border town of Andhra Pradesh and a stronghold for the Telugu Desam Party, which won from the constituency in the last general elections. Mr. Lokesh who could not complete his padayatra in North Andhra districts chose to hold public meetings in the name of Sankharavam.

Mr. Lokesh was given a rousing reception by the party State President K. Atchannaidu and Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Ichchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok. Mr. Lokesh has given top priority for direct interaction with party workers.

He interacted with them personally and felicitated 50 activists, who are active in using TDP’s app and publicising TDP’s latest manifesto ‘’Babu Surety-Bhavishyatku Guarantee.” He exuded confidence that the party would come to power with a thumping majority as the ruling YSRCP failed to develop the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that people were eagerly waiting to vote for the TDP as they were fed up with the misrule of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government. Mr. Lokesh will address public meetings in Palasa and Tekkali constituencies on Sunday evening and proceed to tour Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.