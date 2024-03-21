Lokesh and wife Brahmani donate ₹38 lakh to TTD Nitya Annadanam scheme

March 21, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh and his wife Brahmani on March 21 (Thursday) donated ₹38 lakh towards meeting the one-day expenses of serving food fee of cost to the visiting pilgrims under the TTD Nitya Annadanam scheme.

The donation was made marking the 10th birthday of their son Devansh.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ tour, arrived in Tirumala the previous night to join the family.

After offering prayers to the presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara, inside the temple, the Nara family served food to the devotees at the free meals complex.

Interestingly, Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency Arani Srinivasulu, who is yet to muster support of the disgruntled TDP and JSP leaders, and supporters who are vehemently opposing his candidature also met Mr. Lokesh at the guest house and appraised him of the developments.

On the other hand, local JSP cadres have been asked to report at the party office in Mangalagiri where the leadership is expected to clear the air surrounding the declaration of Mr. Srinivasulu as the candidate.

