ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh and wife Brahmani donate ₹38 lakh to TTD Nitya Annadanam scheme

March 21, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Marking the 10th birthday of their son Devansh, they make the donation towards meeting the one-day expenses of serving food free of cost to the pilgrims

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, along with his wife Brahmani and son Devansh, coming out of the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh and his wife Brahmani on March 21 (Thursday) donated ₹38 lakh towards meeting the one-day expenses of serving food fee of cost to the visiting pilgrims under the TTD Nitya Annadanam scheme.

The donation was made marking the 10th birthday of their son Devansh.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ tour, arrived in Tirumala the previous night to join the family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After offering prayers to the presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara, inside the temple, the Nara family served food to the devotees at the free meals complex.

Interestingly, Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency Arani Srinivasulu, who is yet to muster support of the disgruntled TDP and JSP leaders, and supporters who are vehemently opposing his candidature also met Mr. Lokesh at the guest house and appraised him of the developments.

On the other hand, local JSP cadres have been asked to report at the party office in Mangalagiri where the leadership is expected to clear the air surrounding the declaration of Mr. Srinivasulu as the candidate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US