Lokesh accuses YSRCP legislator Anil Kumar of amassing assets worth ₹1,000 crore

July 06, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh has accused Nellore City MLA and former Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav of amassing “assets worth ₹1,000 crore illegally.”

During his Yuva Galam padayatra on July 6 (Thursday), Mr. Lokesh released copies of d registered land documents purportedly belonging to Mr. Anil Kumar and his benamis to substantiate his allegations.

He alleged that the former Minister and his benamis were involved in land-grabbing, and that layouts had been marked illegally to earn wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

MLA denies charge

However, Mr. Anil Kumar denied the charge.

Addressing the media, the YSRCP MLA said he was in no way connected with the list released by Mr. Lokesh. He vowed to take an oath before Lord Srinivasa at Venkateswarapuram in the city on Friday.

Mr. Anil Kumar also denied that he was constructing a house worth ₹50 crore in Chennai. He took objection to Mr. Lokesh’s claim that he was planning to settle in Tamil Nadu after the 2024 Assembly election results, as the YSRCP was sure to deny him the party ticket.

Meanwhile, TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy challenged Mr. Anil Kumar to ask Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to impress upon the Union Government to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the land-grabbing charge.

“Swearing in the name of God will not suffice,” Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said at a media conference.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, against whom Mr. Lokesh had released a “charge-sheet earlier, should also subject himself to a probe by the CBI and come out clean, the TDP leader said.

Mr. Lokesh resumed the walkathon after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 37th death anniversary.

