Lokesh accuses YSRCP govt. of neglecting irrigation projects in Rayalaseema

People living next to the Hundri River are enduring shortage of drinking water, alleges the TDP national general secretary

May 09, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh taking a selfie at Gargeyapuram tank in Kurnool district.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh taking a selfie at Gargeyapuram tank in Kurnool district. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of neglecting the unfinished irrigation projects, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed in ensuring water security to Rayalaseema region.

“Many projects are awaiting approvals and funds. The good work done during the TDP regime such as watershed projects, minor and micro reservoirs has not been maintained,” said Mr. Lokesh, after visiting the Gargeyapuram tank in Kodumur Assembly constituency as a part of his Yuva Galam padayatra on May 9 (Tuesday).

He said that the tank was set up during the TDP regime. “The YSRCP government has never focussed on these water projects that are lifelines for the local residents. People living next to the Hundri River have been enduring the shortage of drinking water,” he said.   

A group of Muslim leaders met Mr. Lokesh and demanded that State government sanction subsidy for the Haj pilgrims. 

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy which was released to the media during the padayatra, Mr. Lokesh pointed out that every Haj pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh was bearing an additional burden of ₹83,000 when compared to those from Hyderabad.

“During the TDP regime, we ensured that each Haj pilgrim should have the pilgrimage with ₹2.40 lakh. After the YSRCP came to power, it has been increased to ₹3,88,580. For those leaving from Hyderabad, it is only ₹3,05,000,” Mr. Lokesh said in the letter. 

