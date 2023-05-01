HamberMenu
Lokesh accuses YSRCP govt. of ignoring irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh

All pending irrigation projects will be completed on a war-footing if TDP is voted to power in 2024, says the TDP national general secretary  

May 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - YEMMIGANUR

Ramesh Susarla
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh unveiling a plaque in Yemmiganur Assembly constituency, marking the completion of 1,100 km of his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday.

A batch of migrant labourers returning from Guntur to Kosigi in Kurnool district greeted Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh during his Yuva Galam Padayatra on May 1 (Monday) and complained about no irrigation water for the entire Rayalaseema region, saying that it was forcing them to migrate to far-off places for livelihood.

“The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has ignored the Rayalaseema region in all aspects. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite being from the region, has done an injustice to the people and farmers,” said Mr. Lokesh. He promised the workers to complete all pending irrigation projects on a war-footing if TDP was voted to power in 2024. 

“The TDP, when in power, had spent ₹11,700 crore on irrigation projects in this region but the YSRCP government has not spent even 10% of it in the past four years. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not understand the difficulties of daily wagers,” said the TDP leader.  

At Fakhri Sadar Chowk in Kadimetla, the Muslim Qureshi Association representatives submitted a memorandum to Mr. Lokesh. They complained that they were not issued Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates even as the Central government had recognised them as OBCs and issued a notification to this effect on August 11, 2016. 

At Ralladoddi, Mr. Lokesh interacted with handloom workers who complained that the 5% GST on handlooms had become a heavy burden. Later, Mr. Lokesh unveiled a plaque announcing the completion of 1,100 km of padayatra as part of the Yuva Galam on its 86th day.

