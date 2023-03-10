Lokesh accuses YSRCP government of resorting to political vendetta in Andhra Pradesh

March 10, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is resorting to destructive politics, trying to amass natural resources, usurp public properties, and muzzle resisting voices.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his Yuva Galam walkathon in Madanapalle, Mr. Lokesh alleged political vendetta, and citied as examples the cases foisted against the opposition party workers, demolition of their homes and sending leaders to jail.

“Even a ruling party MP has not been spared when he raised his voice,” Mr. Lokesh said.

“The YSRCP regime started with the pulling down of the Praja Vedika, and the demolition spree continues even today,” he said.

Exhorting the farmers to question the government on why they were being paid only ₹7,500 instead of ₹13,500 promised by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra. “Installation of meters to agricultural connections will mark the end of farming in the State,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh accused local MLA Nawaz Basha of diverting the rent from the Wakf Board-owned shopping complex in the heart of Madanapalle to his personal account, besides misusing funds from Masjid accounts.

As the constituency had a number of mining properties, the TDP leader also levelled allegations of corruption against the Minister for Mines and Geology.

The walkathon is set to enter Thamballapalle constituency on Saturday.