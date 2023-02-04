ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta seeks action-taken report on two officers who ‘grabbed’ 2,500 acres of land

February 04, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - KURNOOL

Nellore Collector has been asked to cancel fake pattadar passbooks, entries in webland adangal

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The Lokayukta in an order on Friday sought an action-taken report against two government officers who have allegedly been found to be in illegal possession of large extents of government lands, and had allegedly registered/changed the adangal in the names of some influential people in Nellore district.

People of those villages had complained to the Lokayukta that about 2.,500 acres of government land under various classifications in Iskapalli, Rajulapadu and Irlapadu Villages of Marripadu mandal were in illegal posession of two officers — M.V. Krishna Rao (retired), who was posted as Tahsildar in Marripadu mandal from November 10, 2014 to June 29, 2016, and N.V.V.S. Ravi Kumar, who was then Revenue Inspector of Marripadu mandal and is now posted as MRI in Kondapuram mandal.

According to the complaint, Mr. Krishna Rao and Mr. Ravi Kumar illegally mutated those lands into their names and used fictitious names to record the transactions in relevant village revenue records and webland data. Deputy Director (Investigation) of Lokayukta investigated the matter and submitted a report on March 10 last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some unknown persons made use of the technology and got the government lands mutated in the names of ineligible persons in the webland records. The Station House Officer of Marripadu police station registered a case (Cr.No.44/2016 U/s 420, 419 IPC & Section 65, 66, 66 (B) (c) (d) of Information Technology Act 2000) and took up an investigation.

The Nellore Collector was asked to cancel the fake pattadar passbooks and consequent entries in webland adangal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US