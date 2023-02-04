Lokayukta seeks action-taken report on two officers who ‘grabbed’ 2,500 acres of land

February 04, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - KURNOOL

The Lokayukta in an order on Friday sought an action-taken report against two government officers who have allegedly been found to be in illegal possession of large extents of government lands, and had allegedly registered/changed the adangal in the names of some influential people in Nellore district.

People of those villages had complained to the Lokayukta that about 2.,500 acres of government land under various classifications in Iskapalli, Rajulapadu and Irlapadu Villages of Marripadu mandal were in illegal posession of two officers — M.V. Krishna Rao (retired), who was posted as Tahsildar in Marripadu mandal from November 10, 2014 to June 29, 2016, and N.V.V.S. Ravi Kumar, who was then Revenue Inspector of Marripadu mandal and is now posted as MRI in Kondapuram mandal.

According to the complaint, Mr. Krishna Rao and Mr. Ravi Kumar illegally mutated those lands into their names and used fictitious names to record the transactions in relevant village revenue records and webland data. Deputy Director (Investigation) of Lokayukta investigated the matter and submitted a report on March 10 last year.

Some unknown persons made use of the technology and got the government lands mutated in the names of ineligible persons in the webland records. The Station House Officer of Marripadu police station registered a case (Cr.No.44/2016 U/s 420, 419 IPC & Section 65, 66, 66 (B) (c) (d) of Information Technology Act 2000) and took up an investigation.

The Nellore Collector was asked to cancel the fake pattadar passbooks and consequent entries in webland adangal.