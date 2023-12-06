HamberMenu
Lokayukta ensures ex-gratia to legal heirs of those who died in electrical accidents

December 06, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta played a pivotal role in ensuring justice to the legal heirs of individuals who lost their lives in electrical accidents. Despite initial reluctance from the power distribution companies (DISCOMs), the Lokayukta maintained that ex-gratia should be paid.

According to an official release, the Lokayukta’s orders emphasised the applicability of AP Electricity Regulatory Commission Compensation to Victims of Electrical Accidents Regulation, 2017 by invoking the ‘doctrine of strict liability’. By citing relevant judicial precedents, the Lokayukta established the obligation to provide ex-gratia payments, irrespective of departmental fault, negligence, or carelessness. 

In response to the Lokayukta’s directives, AP-EPDCL CMD facilitated the payment of ex-gratia amounts to the affected legal heirs and advocated an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Regulation. The subsequent amendment, introduced in 2023, explicitly mandates ex-gratia payments even in the absence of wrongful acts by the licensee, ensuring compensation for fatal and non-fatal electrical accidents. 

Appreciating the APERC’s support, Lokayukta highlighted that the amendment of the regulations had a lasting impact on ensuring compensation for victims of the electrical accidents and set a precedent for humanitarian considerations.

