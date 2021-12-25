Lokayukta disposed of 33 cases in two days: Justice Lakshman Reddy

Visakhapatnam

25 December 2021 00:32 IST

‘Opening of regional offices in Kurnool, Vijayawada, Vizag will help people’

Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshman Reddy has said that 33 cases, pertaining to Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, were disposed of in two days.

Interacting with the media here on Friday, Justice Lakshman Reddy said that opening of regional offices of the Lokayukta in Kurnool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam would provide greater accessibility to the common people. He said the proposal was communicated to the Chief Minister, and hoped that the latter would respond positively to it. He hoped that the State government would sanction the required staff and infrastructure for this purpose.

Justice Lakshman Reddy said that a vast majority of the 135 staff of the Lokayukta were allocated to Telangana State in both the Telugu States. He hoped that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which was according priority to decentralisation, would extend cooperation in this regard.

He said that complaints could be made to the Lokayukta on anyone barring the Chief Minister, MPs and High Court staff. The complaints could be on officials and staff, who prevent beneficiaries from getting the benefits of various welfare schemes given by the government and indulging in corruption pertaining to government land and properties.

Justice Lakshman Reddy said that the Lokayukta has already received complaints pertaining to grabbing of government lands in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. A probe was made into the complaint received on Gunna Engineering Company of Parawada mandal in the district. The details were given to the District Collector for further action in the case.

He said that complaints were received on diversion of ₹34.42 lakh of NRDS funds at Gopalapuram in Srikakulam district. A probe was conducted and the funds would be recovered. In another case at Valagadda village in Srikakulam district, the process of recovering of ₹14.85 lakh diverted from the mid-day meal scheme, has begun. Complaints were also received regarding the siphoning off of funds allocated for water management scheme, to the tune of ₹3.64 crore, at Garividi in Vizianagaram district. A probe was conducted and the recovery was launched.

He said that complaints were also received that some vested interests had occupied government land in the Polavaram project in a bid to get compensation from the government. It would be investigated. He called for greater awareness among the people on the institution of Lokayukta. Complaints could be made through post, e-mail and phone.

A majority of the complaints pertain to non-receipt of the benefits of welfare schemes and non-payment of PF and ESI by the employers, after deducting it from the salaries of the employees.

Lokayukta Director (Legal) T. Venkatswara Reddy and Deputy Director (Legal) P. Muralimohan Reddy were present.