Lokayukta directs CB-CID probe against Ashok Babu

VIJAYAWADA

28 August 2021 23:54 IST

The TDP MLC and former APNGOs leader is accused of tampering with his service record

Taking cognisance of the report of the Special Chief Secretary, Commercial Taxes, that the service record of P. Ashok Babu, a TDP MLC and former APNGOs’ leader, had been tampered with, the A.P. Lokayukta, Justice P. Lakshman Reddy, directed the Special Chief Secretary to file a case with the CB-CID.

In a recent order, the judge had also asked the Special Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary action afresh against Mr. Ashok Babu, who had worked in the Commercial Taxes Department.

The interim order was issued after hearing the complaint of B. Mehar Kumar, president of the A.P. Commercial Taxes Employees’ Association, who had charged the MLC with ensuring wrong entries in his service record, showing him as a commerce graduate, though he never acquired a B.Com degree. Later, the wrong entries were struck off the record, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

The complainant had approached the Lokayukta after an inquiry officer had given Mr. Ashok Babu a clean chit allegedly “without going into the glaring evidence visible on the records.”

The judge later called for a report from the Special Chief Secretary basing on which he had directed that a case be filed with the CB-CID.