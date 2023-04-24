Lokanadham is new Deputy EO of Tirumala temple

April 24, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUMALA

M. Lokanadham on Monday took charge as the new Deputy Executive Officer (Dy EO) of the temple of Lord Venkateswara. Prior to his transfer, he had served in the same capacity at the temple of Goddess Padmavati temple in Tiruchanoor. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

