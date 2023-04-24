ADVERTISEMENT

Lokanadham is new Deputy EO of Tirumala temple

April 24, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

M. Lokanadham on Monday took charge as the new Deputy Executive Officer (Dy EO) of the temple of Lord Venkateswara. Prior to his transfer, he had served in the same capacity at the temple of Goddess Padmavati temple in Tiruchanoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US