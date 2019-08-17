Andhra Pradesh

Lok Satta seeks probe into selection of I-Day awardees

Lok Satta Party State working president Bhisetti Babji addressing a media conference in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Lok Satta Party State working president Bhisetti Babji addressing a media conference in Vizianagaram on Friday.   | Photo Credit: ArrangedbyK_SrinivasaRao

Lok Satta Party State working president Bhisetti Babji on Friday asked the State government to conduct an inquiry into the irregularities in the selection of persons for various awards given on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Vizianagaram.

Addressing a media conference here, he alleged that the district administration had ignored Matsya Santoshi, who won a silver medal in the Common Wealth Weightlifting competition held in July. He also pointed out denial of award to former principal of Vizianagaram Police Training College Raja Sikhamani who had proved his talent in international trekking.

“The officials are blowing their own trumpet by distributing meritorious certification among themselves instead of honouring sports personalities, freedom fighters and others who brought laurels to Vizianagaram district,” alleged Mr. Babji.

Lok Satta Party leaders Adduri Mahesh, Allamsetti Nagabhushanam, T. Raja Rao and others were present at the media conference.

