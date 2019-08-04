Lok Satta demands reopening of Anna Canteens

Lok Satta Party State working president Bhisetti Babji on Saturday asked the government to reopen all 203 Anna Canteens in Andhra Pradesh since they were providing food at subsidised price to poor people.

Along with party workers, he staged a protest at an Anna Canteen here which was closed a couple of days ago.

‘Anti-people’ policies

Mr. Bhisetti Babji alleged that the State government was adopting anti-people policies and they needed to be protested by all sections of the society.

Mr. Babji said the food available at ₹5 in those canteens was helpful for poor people.