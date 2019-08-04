Andhra Pradesh

Lok Satta demands reopening of Anna Canteens

more-in

Lok Satta Party State working president Bhisetti Babji on Saturday asked the government to reopen all 203 Anna Canteens in Andhra Pradesh since they were providing food at subsidised price to poor people.

Along with party workers, he staged a protest at an Anna Canteen here which was closed a couple of days ago.

‘Anti-people’ policies

Mr. Bhisetti Babji alleged that the State government was adopting anti-people policies and they needed to be protested by all sections of the society.

Mr. Babji said the food available at ₹5 in those canteens was helpful for poor people.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2019 1:42:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/lok-satta-demands-reopening-of-anna-canteens/article28810867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY