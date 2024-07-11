ADVERTISEMENT

Loco pilots, train managers play vital role in providing safe journey to passengers, says SCR DRM

Published - July 11, 2024 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Running staff (loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and train managers) are the biggest assets of Indian Railways and we hall always back them at all costs, says Narendra A. Patil

The Hindu Bureau

SCR DRM Narendra A. Patil observing the quality of the food in the kitchen during an inspection in the railway running room in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said that the well-being of loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and train managers was the top most priority of the administration, and South Central Railway (SCR) was providing the best and state-of-the-art amenities at the running rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DRM, along with Additional DRM (Operations) Srinivasa Rao Konda, Divisional Electrical Engineer (Traction Rolling Stock Operations) B. Srinivasu and other officers inspected the running rooms and enquired about the facilities here on Thursday.

“Running staff (loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and train managers) are the biggest assets of Indian Railways and we shall always back them at all costs,” the DRM said, and appreciated them for rendering efficient services. Loco pilots and managers play a key role in maintaining punctuality and safe carriage of millions of passengers to their destinations across the country every day, Mr. Narendra A. Patil said.

The staff were provided with hygienic food at highly subsidised price, reading room, meditation room, foot massager, lift, laundry, attached toilets in each room, solar water heaters, reception with ‘digital bed occupancy system’, machine-washed linen, quality cots and mattresses, dining hall, modular kitchen and store, fresh water supply, the DRM explained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ADRM (Operations) walked into the kitchen, dining hall, meditation room, reading room, reception counter, provisions store in the running rooms. Later, the DRM and ADEE (Operations) Ravi Teja, interacted with the loco pilots and the train managers and enquired about the facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US