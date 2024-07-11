GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Loco pilots, train managers play vital role in providing safe journey to passengers, says SCR DRM

Running staff (loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and train managers) are the biggest assets of Indian Railways and we hall always back them at all costs, says Narendra A. Patil

Published - July 11, 2024 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
SCR DRM Narendra A. Patil observing the quality of the food in the kitchen during an inspection in the railway running room in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said that the well-being of loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and train managers was the top most priority of the administration, and South Central Railway (SCR) was providing the best and state-of-the-art amenities at the running rooms.

The DRM, along with Additional DRM (Operations) Srinivasa Rao Konda, Divisional Electrical Engineer (Traction Rolling Stock Operations) B. Srinivasu and other officers inspected the running rooms and enquired about the facilities here on Thursday.

“Running staff (loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and train managers) are the biggest assets of Indian Railways and we shall always back them at all costs,” the DRM said, and appreciated them for rendering efficient services. Loco pilots and managers play a key role in maintaining punctuality and safe carriage of millions of passengers to their destinations across the country every day, Mr. Narendra A. Patil said.

The staff were provided with hygienic food at highly subsidised price, reading room, meditation room, foot massager, lift, laundry, attached toilets in each room, solar water heaters, reception with ‘digital bed occupancy system’, machine-washed linen, quality cots and mattresses, dining hall, modular kitchen and store, fresh water supply, the DRM explained.

The ADRM (Operations) walked into the kitchen, dining hall, meditation room, reading room, reception counter, provisions store in the running rooms. Later, the DRM and ADEE (Operations) Ravi Teja, interacted with the loco pilots and the train managers and enquired about the facilities.

