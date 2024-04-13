GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Loco pilot dares to repair chain alarm of train halted midway on bridge, suffers bruises

An unidentified passenger from general coach reportedly pulls the alarm chain, bringing the train to a halt, DRM Narendra A. Patil and other railway officers praise Rajat Kumar for his courageous act

April 13, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) G. Rajat Kumar suffered injuries when he crawled underneath the train bogie on a bridge to set right the alarm chain device after a passenger pulled the chain on the Visakhapatnam—Guntur Simhadri Express train on Saturday.

Loco pilot N.K. Mohan and ALP Mr. Rajat Kumar were on duty on the train (17240). When the train was running in the Gollaprolu-Pithapuram section, an unidentified passenger from the general coach reportedly pulled the alarm chain and the train was brought to a halt.

After speaking to the guard through the walkie-talkie, the loco pilots identified that the chain was pulled from the general coach, the fifth bogie from train engine, and decided to reset the alarm chain device located underneath the coach.

However, the fifth bogie had halted on a long bridge. Due to the lack of an alternative, Mr. Rajat Kumar crawled underneath the bogie on the bridge around 10.15 a.m.

“The train resumed after 25 minutes. Mr. Rajat Kumar, however, suffered minor burn injuries as some parts under the bogie were hot,” said an officer of the SCR.

“The train, scheduled to reach Vijayawada at 2.20 p.m. was delayed by about 90 minutes. We appreciate the courage of the ALP, who crawled under the bogie on a bridge and cleared the problem,” the officer said.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said the incident highlighted the critical role of loco pilots in ensuring the safety and efficiency of railway operations. He commended Mr. Rajat Kumar and loco pilot Mr. N. K. Mohan and the crew of Simhadri Express for their quick response and commitment to work.

