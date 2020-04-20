Locked rythu bazaars come as a shock to citizens

The people who visited the rythu bazaars in the city on Monday were in for a shock as many of them remained closed during the lockdown relaxation period from 6 am to 9 am.

Officials had made no prior announcement regarding the closure of the markets, which led to many people coming on to the roads, headed for the bazaars.

In addition to the relocation of major rythu bazaars the government has set up mini rythu bazaars at multiple locations in the city to ensure people do not travel long distances.

When contacted, Marketing Department Deputy Director Diwakar Rao said that they were not completely closed, but there was a miscommunication. Police suggested that the markets be closed as they suspected that these could be a source of transmission of coronavirus in the wake of a huge number of cases being reported in the city recently, he said.

Mobile bazaars

Further, they were busy making arrangements for mobile rythu bazaars and couldn’t inform people about the closure of the markets, Mr. Rao added.

From Tuesday the markets would be open as usual and in addition they were planning to arrange nearly 100 mobile vegetable markets, he said.

Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha, in a release, said due to miscommunication between departments 20 of the 25 rythu bazaars were closed on Monday. She said simultaneously 105 mobile bazaars were made operational and 2,688 quintals of vegetables were sold.

The municipal officials clarified that they too were not aware of the closure of the markets.

Meanwhile, some people on their scout for vegetables faced troubled from police for violation of lockdown rules.