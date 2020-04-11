Lockdown violators taken to task by Anantapur police

Police ramped up enforcement of the lockdown in Anantapur, seizing hundreds of vehicles and issuing challans worth ₹1.15 crore on Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in the district rose from three to 15 in the span of a week.

Three major areas from where four cases were reported within the city have been cordoned off, with police erecting barricades and not allowing anyone to go in or out of the containment zones. The red zones in the city are Ram Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Jesus Nagar, Sai Nagar and 80-feet road.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu went round the city to inspect the implementation of red zone restrictions and instructed Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraraghava Reddy to ensure that all police personnel are wearing the Personal Protection Equipment given to them, and in the absence of PPEs, are at least wearing gloves and masks.

The SP also interacted with the ANMs and ASHA workers and instructed them on how to coordinate with police personnel. Mr. Yesu Babu said that all in the red zones, people could get their essentials by ordering online and get all services at their doorstep.

Meanwhile, police are also restricting the movement of vehicles on the main roads and entry points of the city. Police personnel stopped motorists coming from the NH to Tower Clock and checked their vehicle papers and enquired about their purpose of travel.

Till Friday, the district police had filed 1,096 cases against 1,972 persons for defying the lockdown. In addition to this, they also filed 30,344 Motor Vehicle Act cases and confiscated 555 vehicles of different types. Police also issued challans.