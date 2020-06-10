Lockdown turns out to be a boon for Vizag fishermen

Paying no heed: A huge crowd thronged the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 June 2020 23:06 IST

Boats return with bumper catch after the maiden voyage of the season

The lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 which delivered a blow on the livelihood of fishermen appear to have turned out to be boon for them.

The mechanised boats which ventured into the sea a week ago after the annual fishing ban expired, returned to the shore on Wednesday with a bumper catch and the scientists attribute it to the lockdown.

The lockdown imposed in the March followed by annual fishing ban in mid-April rendered jobless thousands of fishermen in Visakhapatnam, among the major fishing hubs along the east coast.

Experts say that the fishing holiday owing to the lockdown preceding the annual ban has augmented the fish population during the post-breeding season.

Calm sea environment

“The rich harvest is attributed to no fishing activity after the peak breeding season from November to February. The calm marine environment due to reduced human activity during the lockdown has helped in the growth of fish species,” Shubhadeep Ghosh, Principal Scientist, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), told The Hindu.

As most of the fishermen preferred near-shore fishing, they could successfully lay their nets on the breeding grounds, leading to a good catch, he explained.

The mechanised boat owners mostly preferred to go towards Kakinada, Kalingapatnam or Gopalpur this time in search of catch. Due to increasing operational cost and ice shortage, many did not opt to go towards Odisha’s Paradip, a favourite rendezvous for fishermen from North Andhra region.

Beehive of activity

The Vizag fishing harbour, the largest exporting centre with an estimated annual turnover of over ₹8,000 crore, became a beehive of activity with many boats returning to the shore in the early hours on Wednesday. Many fishermen also returned with a rich harvest of konam.

Even the fiber boats, which venture into the sea from Pudimadaka, about 50 km from the city, returned with a good catch of tuna, catfish, snapper and marlin fish, said A.P. Fisherfolk Foundation founder Arjili Dasu.

According to Joint Director of Fisheries K. Phaniprakash, the fishermen would get a bumper catch of brown prawn and tiger shrimp, most sought-after varieties for exports, during the initial days of the new season.

No social distancing

Meanwhile, a huge rush was witnessed at the fishing harbour as agents and customers thronged the place, paying no heed to social distancing norms.

“The fishermen have urged the authorities to maintain order at the auction centre, complaining that social distancing has gone for a toss there,” said Mr. Phaniprakash.