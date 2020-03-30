Lockdown: TTD shows its gesture

At a time when the entire country is engaged in its fight against COVID-19, the TTD, as part of its social responsibility, has decided to contribute its mite in helping the destitute and working class by providing them a square meal every day till the end of the lockdown period.

The spiritual town of Tirupati, besides being an educational hub, of late, has also become a home to several thousands of workers with a spurt in the hotel industry as well as construction field.

With the announcement of lockdown, thousands of workers suddenly found themselves workless and cancellation of trains and inter-State bus services further compounded their woes.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who is also a member trustee (special invitee) in the TTD trust board prevailed upon the authorities and convinced them in shouldering the noble task after taking up the issue with the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.

On the first day on Saturday, while the TTD supplied about 35,000 food packets, the number rose to 50,000 on the following day and went up to 70,000 on Monday.

According to Deputy EO (annadanam) Nagaraj, while about 40,000 packets were parceled out in the afternoon, the indent was slightly low at 30,000 in the night.

Packing of food

For the preparation and packing of food of such magnitude on a daily basis, the TTD chose its spacious employees' canteen in the sprawling administrative buildings and the kitchen at the massive Srinivasam complex.

The food is prepared under the aegis of the officials of Nitya Annadanam and is handed over to the personnel of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Revenue and Tirupati Municipal Corporation for distribution of the same among the shelterless.