Lockdown talk in Telangana triggers rush at checkposts

With rumours of possible imposition of lockdown in Telangana spreading in the wake of spurt in COVID-19 cases, heavy rush was seen at the border check-posts in Krishna and West Godavari districts on Wednesday.
Employees of various private and government companies and those settled in Hyderabad and the neighbouring districts and natives of Andhra Pradesh, are rushing to their native towns.
Long queues were seen at the check-posts located at Garikapadu, Tiruvuru, Jaggaiahpet, Jeelugumilli, Jangareddygudem and other points since Tuesday night. Many people were returning to Andhra Pradesh by cars and two-wheelers.
Vehicles from Telangana would be allowed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, emergency vehicles would be allowed into Andhra Pradesh after thorough checking, said Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao.
“All the passengers should wear masks and follow the COVID-19 protocol and cooperate with the police at the check-posts,” the DIG told The Hindu .
He requested those who wanted to enter into the State to apply for e-pass. Only pass holders would be allowed, Mr. Mohan Rao added.
Security stepped up
Meanwhile, the police stepped up security on the National Highway and all other sub-roads leading to Andhra Pradesh in West Godavari and Krishna districts.
