Lockdown: retail shops urged to shut in Tirupati

Following the success of ‘Janata Curfew’, the government extended the same in the form of extended lockdown to gain total control over COVID-19.

Legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha and Deputy Commissioner D. Haritha came on to the roads on Monday and sought closure of retail outlets, urging their cooperation in ensuring social distancing. Tirupati Urban Police explained the disastrous consequences of the virus spread and asked people to stay indoors.

After letting the denizens come out freely on the roads to stock up essentials, the police ordered closure of retail outlets and eateries by noon. After that, the city was deserted as it was on Sunday.

‘Uninterrupted power supply’

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) management introduced thermal scanners to screen employees and visitors arriving at their administrative building, apart from ensuring hand sanitisers in place at the main entrance. The employees have been allowed to work in shifts till April 4, allowing ‘work from home’ option for 50% of the staff, who will have access to e-office.

Meanwhile, A.P. Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranatha Rao announced to provide uninterrupted power supply and also arranged to supply gloves and sanitisers to its field staff.

‘Make payments online’

Addressing a tele-conference with engineers, Mr. Harantha Rao directed the district level officials to secure special permission, if required, for the field staff to move across, during the lockdown period. He sought special stickers on department vehicles and asked the employees to prominently sport their identity cards to avoid tiff with the policemen guarding the streets during the lockdown.

Mr. Haranatha Rao also appealed to the public to refrain from visiting the departmental offices and make payments through online mode or the mobile app.

At Srikalahasti, legislator B. Madhusudhan Reddy visited the government hospital along with the municipal and medical staff. He cautioned the pharmacies and retail outlets against hoarding and selling medicines and essential commodities at exorbitant prices.