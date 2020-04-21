Lockdown no barrier for learning

The Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) is among the first in the country to opt for online teaching, which began immediately after the nationwide lockdown was clamped.

Having suspended classes from March 16 when threat of the pandemic was looming large, the management sent home all students hailing from 20 different States. However, the learning did not stop, as the institute began taking classes online from March 23 using the ‘flipped classroom model’.

To make it accessible for the students in rural areas too and to overcome connectivity issues, all lectures on the website can be downloaded at one’s convenience. The materials prepared by faculty members are hosted on platforms like Moodle, Google drive, YouTube well in advance.

The students read the lecture notes before each class and then attend live online sessions with faculty members once or twice a week to clear doubts.

Innovative ways

“The faculty use Zoom for live online teaching, for which the institute has procured the required licenses. All faculty members are teaching from home during the lockdown period. They have come up with innovative ways for better interactive experience for students,” IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana told The Hindu.

The teachers are also using live polls, quizzes and assignments to augment the online teaching for better interactive experience of students.

For courses involving laboratories, the faculty members are providing either recorded or simulated experiments for practical understanding of skills. The progress of all course and research projects at undergraduate and postgraduate levels is monitored and mentored online through faculty interaction.

Attendance

“The idea is highly successful for all courses and over 85% of students are attending the sessions online”, Prof. Satyanarayana explained.

The national institute plans to complete the current semester by first week of May and conduct the final exams by July, when the students will be asked to return to the campus ahead of the start of next semester.

Online exams

“If travel restrictions are lifted, the graduating B.Tech and M.Tech students can return to the campus in June and complete the exams and project submission requirements, else (if restrictions continue), we are exploring the possibility of having the exams and project evaluations completed online,” the IIT-T Director elaborated.

The institute is keen to ensure that no student is left out in the changed teaching atmosphere necessitated by the unexpected crisis.