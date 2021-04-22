Lockdown-like situation in Srikakulam as people stay indoors

SRIKAKULAM

22 April 2021 18:35 IST

Shops, cinemas told to restrict business hours

With people preferring to remain indoors even during peak business hours in the wake of the rapid spread of COVID-19, a lockdown-like situation prevails in the district headquarters.

There is little traffic movement on busy GT Road, Palakonda Road, 7 Road junction, Day and Night junction and other places. More than 600 new COVID-19 cases are being reported here daily following the return of many employees and labourers working in different parts of the country, including New Delhi and Mumbai, where the situation has turned worse. As many as 7,400 active COVID cases have been identified in the district.

Collector J. Nivas and Revenue Divisional Officer I. Kishore have urged traders to ensure COVID-19 safety precautions on their respective premises and close shops by 6 p.m. every day. They also directed movie theatres to restrict shows till afternoon, to prevent movement of people after 6 p.m. in the town.

Mr. Nivas said administration of the second dose of vaccine has been taken up on priority since many aged people were at risk.

Meanwhile, devotee rush at Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple, Shiva Balaji temple, Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam and other temples has also come down significantly. The Arasavalli temple authorities have decided to cancel darshan till May 20 in view of the pandemic situation.

Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam priest Vanamali Venkataramana Sarma Vajulu has urged devotees not to spend much time in temples since it might lead to the spread of infection. Following the COVID-19 protocol would protect priests also since many of them had fallen prey to the virus last year.

TDP leader Madarapu Venkatesh has asked the government to improve bed strength in COVID designated hospitals since many patients have been facing troubles in getting treatment.