Andhra Pradesh

Lockdown: Jain Samaj extends help to the poor

Members of the Jain Samaj on Thursday distributed 4,560 food packets and fruits like bananas to the needy in the red zone areas, hospitals, the poor living on hill slopes at Autonagar, Ambapuram, Mangalagiri, and Tadepalli areas.

From March 23, members of the Samaj have been distributing 4,500 to 5,000 food packets daily.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown deprived a vast population of the poor of livelihood. Government machinery, NGOs and individuals have been donating food, clothing, shelter and other preventive equipment to help these sections.

On Thursday, the Jain Samaj members served breakfast, lunch, evening tea and dinner to the 225 inmates of the shelter home established in Gandhi Municipal College. The samaj members have adopted this shelter home ever since it was opened here. Those who participated in the distribution on Thursday include Praveen Jain, Sanjay Jain, Bhavesh Solanki, Dinesh Jain, Manoj Kothari, Bharat Golecha, Rakesh Solanki, Sheetal Jain, Akshay Jain, and Sunil Jain.

