Lockdown in Bengaluru casts shadow on bus services

The proposed total lockdown of Bengaluru city from July 14 has cast a shadow on the bus services operated by APSRTC Tirupati and Kadapa regions.
Since buses will not be allowed to enter or exit from the evening of July 14, the last bus service leaving Andhra Pradesh will be in the morning hours of the day, which will start its return journey into the home State by dusk, so as to not get stuck in the neighbouring State.
There are 56 buses running between Bengaluru and Tirupati everyday, which includes 30 of APSRTC and 26 belonging to KSRTC. All the buses will remain suspended from the said date, said APSRTC’s Regional Manager (Tirupati) T. Chengal Reddy. The 30 includes direct services from Tirupati, Chittoor, Madanapalle and Piler towns towards Bengaluru.
Similarly, the last service from Kadapa district starts around 9 a.m. to Bengaluru and head towards the home State in the return direction by 6 p.m., said APSRTC Regional Manager (Kadapa) T. Jitendranath Reddy. The district has seven direct bus services from Kadapa, four from Proddatur and one from Pulivendula to Bengaluru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath