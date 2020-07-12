Lockdown in Bengaluru casts shadow on bus services

The proposed total lockdown of Bengaluru city from July 14 has cast a shadow on the bus services operated by APSRTC Tirupati and Kadapa regions.

Since buses will not be allowed to enter or exit from the evening of July 14, the last bus service leaving Andhra Pradesh will be in the morning hours of the day, which will start its return journey into the home State by dusk, so as to not get stuck in the neighbouring State.

There are 56 buses running between Bengaluru and Tirupati everyday, which includes 30 of APSRTC and 26 belonging to KSRTC. All the buses will remain suspended from the said date, said APSRTC’s Regional Manager (Tirupati) T. Chengal Reddy. The 30 includes direct services from Tirupati, Chittoor, Madanapalle and Piler towns towards Bengaluru.

Similarly, the last service from Kadapa district starts around 9 a.m. to Bengaluru and head towards the home State in the return direction by 6 p.m., said APSRTC Regional Manager (Kadapa) T. Jitendranath Reddy. The district has seven direct bus services from Kadapa, four from Proddatur and one from Pulivendula to Bengaluru.