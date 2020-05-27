Lockdown-hit farmers in Prakasam press for loan waiver

ONGOLE

27 May 2020 23:44 IST

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Prakasam district has urged the Centre to announce a special financial package for farmers who are struggling to cope with the lockdown imposed to combat Coronavirus.

Leading a protest in front of the Prakasam Bhavan, its district convener Ch. Ranga Rao said it was unfortunate that both the Union and State Governments neglected the agriculture sector. Loans advanced to farmers should be waived and fresh loans given to them to take up cultivation during the coming kharif season in time, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam State general secretary K.V.V. Prasad wanted the State government to procure farm produce at the doorsteps of farmers and arrange for supply of subsidised farm inputs, including seeds and fertilizers.

Small and marginal farmers as also tenant farmers were clueless on marketing their produce as the traders drove down the prices on the pretext of alleged reduction in demand for farm produce during lockdown, charged APRS District Secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy.