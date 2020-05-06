Lockdown helps TTD speed up cable work

With an aim to providing a robust network infrastructure in place, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken up the Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) laying work, taking advantage of the thin vehicular movement between Tirupati and Tirumala during the lockdown 3.0.

The objective is to connect the data centre located at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati and the smart centre on Tirumala hills. Garuda circle at Alipiri, which is usually abuzz with vehicles going to Tirumala and back, is currently deserted in view of the lockdown and as such, the main road made of heavy concrete is dug up and the cable laid underneath. The current job involves two components -- laying of cable from the TTD administrative building to Alipiri (2.8 km) and to Srivarimettu (16 km).

Ring topology

The idea is to connect the two data centres at Tirupati and Tirumala in a circular format, by laying a cable via Alipiri and the other via Srivarimettu. The data centre in Tirupati is functioning and the infrastructure backbone at Tirumala is also almost ready. Similarly, ring topology is adopted atop Tirumala hills to lay OFC cable from the smart data centre to various connecting nodes, covering a length of 12 km.

The plan to lay two OFC routes is not only meant to connect the darshan ticket issue points at Gali Gopuram and Srivarimettu, but also serves as a standby to ensure uninterrupted connectivity, in case of cable-related damage or disruption. Once a ring is formed, it helps the TTD’s Information Technology department to stay seamlessly connected, thus eliminating instances like server failure and facilitating faster recovery from possible data crashes.