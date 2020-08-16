Lockdown extended till month-end in Tirupati

The government has announced extension of the lockdown in Tirupati till August 31 in view of an ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner P.S. Gireesha on Sunday announced that the restrictions on public movement would be in force till the said period. However, organisations and business establishments, which are currently required to down their shutters by 2 p.m., can breathe easy as they can remain open till 5 p.m. under the new guidelines.

This step was required to minimise movement of the public with a larger aim of ensuring public health, Mr. Gireesha said. Outlets that remain open after 5 p.m. will be seized, their trade licenses cancelled and other punitive measures initiated, he warned. People with COVID-19 symptoms can get themselves checked at any of the nine Urban Health Centres (UHCs) in the city, the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, 187 persons were discharged after fully recovering and testing negative for COVID-19. Sixty-three persons were discharged from SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and another 124 from Srinivasam COVID Care Centre, said in-charge Superintendent Nageswara Rao.

Similarly, 28 critically-ill patients admitted from the entire Rayalaseema region were discharged from the State COVID Hospital at SVIMS. Of them, 23 belong to Chittoor, while three are from Kadapa and one each from Anantapur and Nellore districts.