Lockdown extended in Tirupati till August 14

TIRUPATI

06 August 2020 08:42 IST

Retail outlets, offices to be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m

The State government has announced extension of lockdown up to August 14 in the purview of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT).

The decision was taken in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases, announced MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha here on Wednesday. The lockdown was first announced from July 20 to August 5, when the entire city was declared as a containment zone. However, retail outlets and offices would be allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., which were required to close down by 11 a.m. till Wednesday.

More details can be had on ph. 0877-2256766.

Advertising

Advertising