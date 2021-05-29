Lockdown extended in Chittoor district till June 15

Relaxation hours to be from 6 am. to 10 a.m.; people from other States to undergo tests, isolation

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy has said that as there is no respite from the spread of COVID-19, the existing lockdown has been extended in Chittoor district till June 15. The hours of relaxation during the lockdown will be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., as against 12 noon.

Addressing a press conference at Tirupati, after conducting COVID-19 monthly review, the Minister said the decision had been taken to tackle the pandemic. He said the neighbouring States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were also under lockdown and the number of infections continued to be worrisome there.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the fortnight-long extended lockdown would be more rigorous in the interests of public safety. He said the inter-State border check-posts in Chittoor district would be under strict surveillance and those who enter the district would be subjected to undergo COVID protocol of tests and isolation. However, emergency services would be allowed to function as usual, the Minister said.

In spite of little support from the Centre, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was going all out to bail out the State from the pandemic, by regulating the inoculation drive, supply of oxygen, providing protection gear to the medical and paramedical staff, and medicines to the hospitals treating COVID patients.

Earlier, the Panchayat Raj Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues Mekapati Gowtham Reddy and K. Narayanaswamy and Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy presented the cheques worth ₹10 lakh each to three beneficiaries, who had lost their parents to COVID.

YSR Congress Party MLAs, senior officials of the district administration were present.