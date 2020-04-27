Lockdown comes in handy for ID liquor makers in Chittoor

The lockdown following COVID-19 scare has led to an increase in distilling of illicit liquor across Chittoor district, where groups of people are finding their way atop hillocks and forest locations to carry out the illegal trade.

A month after the lockdown came into force, several thousand litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and fermented jaggery wash, chemicals and utensils used for brewing the contraband were destroyed in the district, particularly in the forest locations. The clandestine activity has even surfaced in areas with no previous history. This is attributed to the closure of wine shops and non-availability of liquor, despite people willing to shell out 10 times the normal price.

The police have observed that in the last three weeks, even those who do not have any experience in making ID liquor are hitting the trail in search of booze, or preparing it themselves. They are allegedly joining the seasoned hands, increasing the possibility of a potential syndicate in future.

New areas

Prior to the lockdown, the areas where ID liquor was brewed used to be limited to the western mandals, which included Chittoor rural, Irala, Bangarupalem and some hillock villages of Madanapalle division. Now, the menace has spread at an alarming pace, even covering the eastern mandals of KVB Puram and Varadaiapalem. The customers from this part used to receive the ID liquor stocks from other areas.

On the illicit trade in KVB Puram mandal in recent days, sub-inspector D. Gopi said that following the lockdown, those addicted to liquor were joining hands to make the contraband themselves, using hazardous chemicals. “Addicted to intoxication, some youth go to any extent for the ‘kick’ at the cost of their lives. The hazardous chemicals used in making ID liquor can not only cause cancer, but also prove fatal,” he said, adding that flash raids were being conducted at all forest areas and isolated spots in the mandal check the menace.

According to the statistics from the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB), since April 1, the police raided ID liquor dens in Palasamudram, Yadamarri, SR Puram, K.V. Palle, Valmikipuram and Ramakuppam mandals. During the raids, about 25,000 litres of ID liquor, fermented jaggery wash and a huge quantum of utensils and chemicals were seized and destroyed. Sixty persons were arrested and remanded in custody.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said that in order to prevent ID liquor making, the special parties were formed to conduct cordon and search operations at all the vulnerable areas.

