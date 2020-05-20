Lockdown 4.0: city abuzz with activity

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 May 2020 23:17 IST

Commercial establishments reopen after two months

The city made a big leap towards normalcy on Wednesday with the beginning of Lockdown 4.0, under which several relaxations were given for commercial activities by the Central and State Governments.

Traffic was back on the roads, and many shops that had downed their shutters since the beginning of the lockdown reopened after a gap of over two months.

Except in the containment zones, many small shops in major commercial areas of the city such as Dabagardens, Dwaraka Nagar, Jagadamba Junction, Prakashraopeta, MVP Colony, Gajuwaka, Seethammadhara, NAD Junction, Pendurthi, Madhurawada and other areas have opened for business. A number of restaurants too have reopened, but are allowing only takeaway and home delivery.

Many mobile phone outlets in Dabagardens opened on Wednesday. Customers flocked these stores in large numbers to get their mobile phones repaired, as these stores were not allowed to open during the last three phases of the lockdown. Many people placed orders for spare parts. Standalone garment stores too opened and witnessed a steady trickle of customers.

Saloons were teeming with people for the past two days, with customers booking time slots in advance. “Most of the customers are coming just for a haircut, and are not opting for a shave as a precautionary measure as we will have to touch their face,” said A. Raju, who runs a saloon in the city.

Many people also thronged electrical repair stores to get home appliances such as grinders, cookers and other things repaired. Street vendors have also got down to daily business selling tiffins, sodas, summer cool drinks, fruit salads and juices.

Most of the private offices began functioning, and have asked their employees to maintain social distancing and have made wearing of masks compulsory.

Adieu social distancing

Despite strict instructions from the government, a number of shops are yet to have markings to ensure social distancing outside their premises. While few shops are providing hand sanitiser to customers at the entrance, most of the stores have put up posters reading ‘Do not enter without masks’.

“A large number of customers visiting the shops were seen not wearing masks. We cannot order them to leave because we have been out of business since the last two months. However, we are providing hand sanitiser to them before entering the shop,” said P. Satish, a sweet shop owner in MVP Colony.

Despite an appeal by officials to not come out unless there is a valid reason, people are going out to meet friends and spend some time along the Beach Road. Several auto-rickshaws were also found going with more than five passengers in the interior roads.