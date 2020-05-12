Lockdown: 165 child marriages stopped

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department prevented 165 child marriages in the State during the 49-day lockdown period. Almost all the weddings were planned at their houses.

“The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), Disha Centres, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs), Anganwadi workers, police and Asha workers with the help of locals stopped the minor marriages,” WD&CW Director Krithika Shukla said.

The teams responded to the messages received to Women Helpline-181, AP Mahila Commission, Childline-1098, ‘Dial 100’ and to the respective District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), Ms. Shukla said.

Counselling

The WD&CW staff gave counselling to the bride and bridegrooms, their parents, kin and the villagers on the ill-effects of child marriages. They also explained about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and other IPC Sections, and the punishment for those who violate the laws.

“If we feel that there is no security for the children after stopping the marriage, or if they don’t want to stay with parents, they will be admitted in Karturba Balika Vidyalayas or Swadhar Homes, run by the government with the reference of the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs). Officials will ensure that the victims continue their education and give counselling for them,” the Director said.

The DCPU, CMPOs and the Anganwadi staff stopped 46 child marriages in Anantapur district, 34 in Srikakulam, 13 in Krishna, 12 in East Godavari, 11 in Nellore, nine in Visakhapatnam, eight in Kurnool, seven in Chittoor, five each in Prakasam and Vizianagaram, four in Guntur and three child marriages in Kadapa district.

“In appreciate all our staff who went into villages and stopped the minor marriages during the lockdown period. The Anganwadi workers, Grama or Ward Samrakshana Karyadarshi, ICDS supervisors and the ICPS staff will track the cases and see that the illegal weddings are not performed. They will report to the WD&CW district Project Directors from time to time,” Ms. Shukla said.