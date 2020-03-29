Lockdown leisure opens up politicians to their forgotten hobbies

The lockdown might have brought many hurdles for almost all sections of the society. But it had provided unexpected leisure for public representatives and politicians who are otherwise busy. Almost of all them used to have hectic schedules right from say, 6 am to 10 pm. Now, the situation has changed completely, and they find time for their hobbies, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the absence of visitors at his camp office, Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas is spending time mostly in the agriculture fields in his native Mubagam village of Narasannapeta mandal, Srikakulam district. Mr. Krishnadas, a good sportsman is now concentrating on physical fitness too, according to his loyalists.

Catching up on reading

Former Minister and Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao who loves fine arts, classical music and gardening is spending time with them, thanks to complete lockout in Srikakulam town. “After a gap of many years, I am able to read books including epics intensively. I have watched Harischandra Natakam which teaches many important lessons to us. The lockout also allowed me to concentrate on gardening,” said Mr.Prasada Rao, speaking to The Hindu.

Palasa MLA Sidiri Appala Raju, a doctor by profession is spending time to extend medical services to patients suffering from kidney diseases. “I am able to spend some time with family as well. However, it is an unpleasant leisure for everyone including politicians. We hope people would come out from the scare with the intensive steps taken up by both Union and State governments,” said Dr. Appala Raju.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu urged people not to visit his home for the next three weeks since everyone should follow the lockout guidelines. Mr. Rammohan who loves to read autobiographies of great personalities is spending most of the time newfound time with books.