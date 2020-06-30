‘Locals should have say in formation of new dists.’

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2020 00:11 IST

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) while welcoming the proposal of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to establish new districts in the State, suggested that it should be done based on geographical boundaries so that the district headquarters is closer to people.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Monday, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma said that the decision of the government to make parliamentary constituency as the basis for the formation of new districts could cause problems to people.

The plan to merge Palakonda, Seethammapeta, Veeraghattam and Bhamini mandals with the Palakonda Assembly constituency in Srikakulam district in the proposed Araku district would mean that the people of these mandals have to travel 214 km to reach the district headquarters.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to consult local people, people’s organisations and other stakeholders before going ahead with the decision to form new districts.