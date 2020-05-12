Locals seek assurance on shifting of plant

Residents of RR Venkatapuram and other villages on Tuesday once again raised their demand of shifting the LG Polymers chemical plant from their neighbourhood.

The gas leak survivors said that the only way the government can help them is by shifting the company from RR Venkatapuram to somewhere outside the city.

Since the protest at the LG Polymers plant on May 9, residents of RR Venkatapuram have been constantly approaching political representatives urging them to shift the plant. On Monday, several locals appealed to K. Kannababu, who is the district in-charge Minister, and Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, to shift the plant.

On Tuesday, YSRCP leader Malla Vijaya Prasad visited RR Venkatapuram and was met by a group of locals who demanded to know why the government was not giving them any assurance about shifting the plant. Officials told the locals that action would be definitely initiated as per the report given by the committee.

“Till today, there was no concrete assurance from the government that the company will be shifted. Some say that the company would shift its plant to some other country. Can the government promise that such incidents will not occur again?” residents Y. Navya and B. Polisamma asked.

Some youths said that many people are still unable to come to terms with how they managed to survive while others died. They also alleged that nobody from the company has visited the area till now to enquire about the situation.

“Soon after the gas leak, I ran for some distance and then fell unconscious. We lost many of our friends in the incident and doctors said that there are going to be long-term side effects and I will have to go for periodic check-ups. Why can’t the government shift the company?” questioned G. Varalakshmi.