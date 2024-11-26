Locals oppose land acquisition for cargo airport in Srikakulam district in A.P.

Several locals have been agitating against the proposed cargo airport near Mulapeta harbour, fearing forcible land acquisition for the establishment of the airport. The government has recently announced that it would acquire around 1400 acres of land for the development of a cargo airport. It triggered agitations in several villages of Mandasa, Vajrapukotturu mandals where Airports Authority of India officials had recently toured and inspected suitable sites for the airport. Praja Sanghala Ummadi Karyacharana Samithi leaders Gorakala Balakrishna, Potanapalli Kusuma and others said that the land acquisition would destroy paddy fields and affect livelihood of farmers.

They said that the government might acquire more than 1400 acres in the name of further developmental activity in Uddanam region. Srikakulam district Kisan Moracha convener Tandra Prakash, Arunodaya organization State general secretary Sannasetti Rajasekhar and others asked the government to withdraw its plan to construct an airport near Mulapeta harbour. Mr.Rajasekhar said that all the associations would jointly oppose the forcible acquisition of land for the project. Meanwhile, the officials claimed that the farmers who would surrender land would get decent compensation and other benefits.

They clarified that acquisition would be done only with the absolute consent of property owners. According to sources, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has taken the initiative for the airport with the suggestion from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The government claimed that the development of both harbour and airport at one place would ensure quick development of Uddanam region of the district.

