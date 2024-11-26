 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Locals oppose land acquisition for cargo airport in Srikakulam district in A.P.

The government may acquire additional lands in Uddanam region in the name of further development in the area, say locals

Published - November 26, 2024 03:41 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Locals agitating against establishment of cargo airport in Rampuram village of Mandasa mandal, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Locals agitating against establishment of cargo airport in Rampuram village of Mandasa mandal, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Several locals have been agitating against the proposed cargo airport near Mulapeta harbour, fearing forcible land acquisition for the establishment of the airport. The government has recently announced that it would acquire around 1400 acres of land for the development of a cargo airport. It triggered agitations in several villages of Mandasa, Vajrapukotturu mandals where Airports Authority of India officials had recently toured and inspected suitable sites for the airport. Praja Sanghala Ummadi Karyacharana Samithi leaders Gorakala Balakrishna, Potanapalli Kusuma and others said that the land acquisition would destroy paddy fields and affect livelihood of farmers.

They said that the government might acquire more than 1400 acres in the name of further developmental activity in Uddanam region. Srikakulam district Kisan Moracha convener Tandra Prakash, Arunodaya organization State general secretary Sannasetti Rajasekhar and others asked the government to withdraw its plan to construct an airport near Mulapeta harbour. Mr.Rajasekhar said that all the associations would jointly oppose the forcible acquisition of land for the project. Meanwhile, the officials claimed that the farmers who would surrender land would get decent compensation and other benefits.

They clarified that acquisition would be done only with the absolute consent of property owners. According to sources, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has taken the initiative for the airport with the suggestion from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The government claimed that the development of both harbour and airport at one place would ensure quick development of Uddanam region of the district.

Published - November 26, 2024 03:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.