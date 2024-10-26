Locals oppose construction of six-lane highway at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam

Scores of Srikakulam residents on Saturday strongly opposed the construction of a six-lane highway and elevated bridge at Ranasthalam town in the district, as they feared that the hundreds of existing shops and establishments will be demolished in the process.

Recently, the Union government sanctioned ₹252.42 crore for the expansion plan following the request of Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, who is a resident of Ranasthalam. In a press note, the MP said that the expansion of the road would provide a permanent solution for the traffic congestion at Ranasthalam junction.

In fact, only the Ranasthalam stretch was not developed as six lanes owing to strong opposition from locals three years ago. However, as the proposal came up again for implementation, locals have been agitating again. Certain locals, including Gajula Bhaskara Rao, Edadasula Raju, Teki Brahmaji, contest that over 20,000 people will lose their direct and indirect livelihood opportunities if the six lanes were developed through the town.

Land acquisition for bypass road

They urged the government to construct a bypass road on the lines of Etcherla and Narasannapeta to prevent any issues in land acquisition. However, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities previously could not acquire land for the bypass road as the farmers who owned the lands allegedly demanded a huge compensation. Locals argued that the land acquisition for would now be easier as central government granted a huge amount for the expansion proposal.