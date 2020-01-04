Locals continue to hold protests in Amaravati

Tense situation continued to prevail in the villages in Thullur mandal on Friday. Even as men and women continued to protest on the roads demanding that the Capital be retained at Amaravati, police forces moved in to prevent any untoward incident.

The day witnessed violent skirmishes between protesters and the police at Mandadam village. While the police claimed that the protesters had been defying prohibitory orders under Sections 144 Cr.P.C. and Section 30 of Police Act. the locals stood their ground.

In Guntur, the joint action committee of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi held protests outside the residence of Member of Parliament, Narsaraopet, Lavu Krishnadevarayulu.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said the State government would do justice to farmers and added that like Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been supportive of farmers. He said that the government had not decided to shift the Capital all at once and has constituted committees to look into the issues concerning the entire State.

Road blockade

In Thullur, protests continued till late in the day. Locals continued to block roads and on Friday, they forced the banks to down their shutters.

DSP, Thullur, Srinivasa Reddy said the police tried to shift some women causing obstruction to traffic and defying prohibitory orders, but the latter chose to react violently. The police registered cases under Sections 143, 188, 353 r/w with 34 IPC which relate to causing obstruction to government servants in their discharge of duties.

Further, the police warned that action would be initiated against those causing obstruction to public servants. The region consists of Assembly, Secretariat and High Court and hence, there would be a lot of movement of public servants.