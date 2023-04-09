ADVERTISEMENT

Locals clean up Godavari river, remove 500 kg pastic waste in Rajamahendravaram

April 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

20 volunteers took part in the drive covering a 200-metre stretch at Pushkar Ghat

The Hindu Bureau

Bring Back Glory group volunteers removing plastic from the Godavari at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A group of volunteers under the banner of ‘Bring Back Glory’ on Sunday removed 500 kilograms of plastic waste and clothes from the Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram city as part of the Clean Godavari initiative.  

Twenty volunteers, mostly youth including girls, have covered the 200-metre stretch, where visitors are dumping plastic and clothes into the river. 

In a release, volunteers Nagaraju Mygupula and Charan Sanjeev Tadimella said many devotees were also dumping puja materials into the river at the ghat. We spared a few hours to keep the river clean in the city. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic group has invited the youth to join them to intensify the drive in the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US